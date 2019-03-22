Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union Invitation to Bid – Transportation Quarry Valley, Wells Springs & Rutland Town GRCSU schools are seeking bids for Transportation Services starting July 1st, 2019. For further information and bid specifications you should contact Kristine McGuiness at the address below. Bids clearly marked with “Transportation Services Bid” on the outside envelope are due by 12:00 p.m. on Monday April 22, 2019, addressed to the attention of: Kristine McGuiness 16 Evelyn St Rutland, VT 05701 Kristine.McGuiness@grcsu.org 802-775-4342 ext. 2116 GRCSU reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
