INVITATION TO BID TOWN OF HANCOCK PO BOX 100 HANCOCK, VT 05748 Sealed bids for the contract work described below will be accepted by the Town of Hancock until 5:00 PM, Tuesday December 18, 2018. TYPE OF CONTRACT: (3) Three year Winter Roads Contract with the Town of Hancock. Contract is available for viewing upon request. Contact Town Clerk, Janet Jesso, for information. (802) 767-3660. BID OPENING: Sealed bids shall be marked “WINTER ROADS” and will be publicly opened and read aloud on Tuesday December 18, 2018 at 6:30 pm at the Hancock Town Clerks Office. All contractors must provide three references and must have proof of liability insurance upon award of contract. Workers’ Compensation. Notwithstanding any workers’ compensation or insurance policies maintained by the Town, the Contractor shall procure and maintain workers’ compensation coverage sufficient to meet Vermont’s statutory requirements and provide the Town with proof of coverage. Liability Insurance. The Contractor shall maintain comprehensive general liability insurance, including broad form property damage coverage, with limits of at least one million dollars ($1,000,000.00) combined single limit for personal injury and property damage for each occurrence. The Contractor shall provide Town with a Certificate of Insurance in which the Town is listed as a “co-insured”. Please contact the Hancock Town Clerk (802-767-3660) for a full copy of the prospectus or visit www.hancockvt.org to download a copy. *The Hancock Select Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids
