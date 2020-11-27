INVITATION TO BID The Slate Valley Unified School District invites Contractors to submit bid proposals for the replacement of the electrical service, distribution panels and generator installation at the Fair Haven Union High School located at 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven, VT. Bids will be received at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven, VT or by email, until 3:00 PM, 1/12/21. The bid shall be based on the plans and specifications prepared by Engineering Services of Vermont Inc. Electronic bid documents will be available by email ccole@svuvt.org. Contractors should contact Chris Cole to schedule a pre-bid site visit. This project must be scheduled to start on or after 2/1/21, must minimize downtime and shall be complete by 5/20/21. Questions shall be directed to Chris Cole, Director of Operations at 802-265-4905 ccole@svuvt.org. The Slate Valley Unified School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and accept informality and irregularity in the bids.
