Invitation to Bid The Rutland Housing Authority invites General Contractors to bid on alterations to select units at Sheldon Towers 14 Sheldon Place Rutland, Vermont 05701. The work includes replacement of doors, kitchen cabinets, finishes, lighting, and some plumbing in approximately 15 units. Asbestos abatement by the Contractor will be required. The work will be performed in three phases of 5 units each. The Contractor will allow two weeks for RHA to relocate tenants between phases. To ensure timely completion of each phase, liquidated damages will be assessed as specified. Sealed bids will be received at the Office of Rutland Housing Authority 5 Tremont St Rutland, Vermont until 3:00 PM Friday June 14, 2019, at which time Bids will be opened and read aloud. Electronic bids will not be accepted. Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the base bid amount. The Owner will require a Performance Bond and Payment Bond. Upon request by General Contractors, Bid Documents will be sent via e-mail. General Contractors will be responsible for distributing and printing bid documents and addenda for their subcontractors. A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the site. Please meet at the front door. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept informality and irregularity in the bids. Refer questions to Jay White via e-mail at jwhite@nbfarchitects.com Telephone calls will not be accepted.
