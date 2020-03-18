Legal Notice Invitation for Bids Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) is seeking bids from qualified Contractors for a project in Chester VT. The scope of the work includes health & safety improvements, light renovations, HVAC, mechanical, plumbing and electrical improvements, site improvements and handicap access ramp construction. The Invitation for Bids (IFB) shall be available in the following formats: hard copy (paper) and electronic via email (Adobe Acrobat *.PDF format) upon request by contacting Linda Brooks at (802) 722-4575 or lbrooks@sevca.org. Each bid shall contain the full name and address of each person or company submitting the bid. Bids shall be hard copy and sealed, and mailed or hand-delivered, and received NO LATER THAN 2:00 PM Friday April 10th, 2020, to: Head Start Bid, SEVCA, 91 Buck Drive, Westminster, VT 05158. This project is federally funded and must comply with all applicable Federal and State laws & regulations, including but not limited to the EEO Act, Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, the Head Start Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the Uniform Guidance for Federal Awards, and other related state laws and regulations. A pre-bid walk through is scheduled on March 27th at 11:00 AM. Attendance is highly recommended in order for potential contractors to provide accurate bid quotes. All questions shall be submitted in writing and shall be mailed, or emailed to: Linda Brooks at the above address or at lbrooks@sevca.org. All bids must be received on time and in full compliance with the instructions contained in the IFB. SEVCA reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to withdraw this solicitation at any time.
