INVITATION TO BID SLATE VALLEY UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL NURSES OFFICE RENOVATIONS Bids are invited to provide renovations (HVAC and Construction) to the school nurses offices at the 6 school buildings in the Slate Valley Unified Union School District (SVUUSD). Interested bidders should contact Chris Cole, Director of Operations (802)265-4905 ext. 2555 or email ccole@svuvt.org for a copy of the bid specifications. The Slate Valley Unified Union School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.