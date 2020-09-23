Invitation to Bid The Castleton Free Library, 638 Main Street, Castleton Vermont is soliciting bids for the following project: Restoration, painting and installation of 7 pairs of shutters for the library building. For more details of the services requested, please contact the library at 468-5574 or by email: castletonfreelibrary @gmail.com Bids are due at the library via in person drop off, mail, or email by 10/05/2020. Bids must contain proof of insurance.
