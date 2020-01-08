January 8, 2020 SLATE VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT FUEL OIL TANK REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT at FAIR HAVEN GRADE SCHOOL and CASTLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INVITATION TO BID The Slate Valley Unified School District is requesting bids for the removal and replacement of two existing underground heating fuel storage tanks located as follows: 1. Fair Haven Grade School – Remove the existing 10,000 gallon single wall tank and replace with a new 5,000 double wall tank 2. Castleton Elementary School – Remove the existing 10,000 gallon single wall tank and replace with a new 5,000 gallon double wall tank. Work to be performed under this contract consists of the removal, cleaning and lawful disposal of the existing tanks currently in operation followed by the installation of new tanks and piping in accordance with the plans entitled FAIR HAVEN GRADE SCHOOL FUEL TANK REPLANCEMENT and CASTELTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FUEL TANK REPLACEMENT. Sealed bids will be received at the Office of Chris Cole, the Director of Operations, Slate Valley Unified School District, until 2:00 PM TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2020, at which place and time, bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. Each sealed bid must be clearly marked “BID – FAIR HAVEN GRADE SCHOOL/CASTLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FUEL OIL TANK REPLACEMENTS” Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check made payable to Slate Valley Unified School District for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. A bid bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. A 100% performance bond in the amount of the accepted base bid is required. Copies of the complete contract documents and specifications are available to interested parties for $100.00 at the following locations: Slate Valley Unified School District 33 Mechanic Street Fair Haven, VT 05743 802-265-4905. DeWolfe Engineering, Inc 317 River Street Montpelier, VT 05602 (802) 223-4727.
