Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union Invitation to Bid Rutland Town School Safety Glass Installation Rutland Town School is seeking bids for replacement of existing exterior glass with safety glass For further information and bid specifications you should contact Ryan DeCicco at the contact info below. Bids clearly marked with “Window Replacement” on the outside envelope are due end of business day on Monday June 10, 2019, addressed to the attention of: Rutland Town School Attn: Window Replacement 1612 Post Road Rutland, VT 05701 Ryan.DeCicco@grcsu.org 802-775-0566, ext 4006
