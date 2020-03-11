INVITATION TO BID Summit FC is seeking the services of a qualified, fully insured field maintenance contractor to perform the necessary field mowing and general landscape maintenance items at Hathaway Fields in Rutland Town. Hathaway Fields is a 12 + acre soccer facility comprising six fields, Summit prides itself in providing a high quality playing surface and an attractive place to congregate during the events. For a complete scope of work and map of the facility, please contact Jason Kelley at jwk2@comcast.net
