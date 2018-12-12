Invitation to Bid Rutland Housing Authority invites General Contractors to bid on alterations to Units 7A and 7B, Templewood Court at 5 Tremont Street Rutland, Vermont. The work includes complete refurbishment and addition to two units to convert them from efficiency to one-bedroom units. Sealed bids will be received at the Office of Rutland Housing Authority, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, Vermont until 3:00 PM on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at which time bids will be opened and read aloud. Electronic bids will not be accepted. Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the base bid amount to ensure that the Contractor will honor his bid for not less than thirty (30) calendar days. The Owner will require a Performance Bond and Payment Bond. Bid documents will be sent to General Contractors via e-mail on or before the Pre-Bid Conference upon request by the General Contractor. General Contractors will be responsible for distributing and printing bid documents including addenda to their subcontractors. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on December 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the site. The Pre-Bid Conference is mandatory for General Contractors. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept informality and irregularity in the bids. Refer questions to Jay White via e-mail at jwhite@nbfarchitects.com Telephone calls will not be accepted.
