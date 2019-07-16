Invitation to Bid The Town of Rutland Select Board requests bids from area equipment suppliers for a split deck tilt equipment trailer. The Town of Rutland reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. For specifications or more information contact the Road Commissioner at 802-773-8128 or email rthighway@rutlandtown.com
