INVITATION FOR BIDS Town of Castleton, VT Belgo Road - Reestablish Road to Town Specifications The Town of Castleton (Town) is requesting quotes for the cleaning and stone lining of several segments of ditches, grass seeding of ditches for stabilization and erosion control, cleaning and/or replacement of culverts, debris removal (gravel and wood) along Belgo Road, Castleton, VT. This is work that needs to be completed to return the road to the pre-storm condition of 4/14/2019. Bidders must agree to complete the work not-later-than 08 November 2019, unless mutually agreed upon by Town of Castleton and the winning bidder. The Contractor must provide proof of workman’s compensation and insurance as part of the bid submission packet. A mandatory pre-bid site visit will be held at intersection of East Hubbardton and Belgo Roads in Castleton, VT on Thursday, 26 September 2019, at 10:00 AM. Accept bids until 07 October 2019 at 12:00 PM to Michael A. Jones at manager@castletonvt.org or Town of Castleton, 263 Route 30 N, Castleton, VT 05735. Quotes received after this time will not be accepted.
