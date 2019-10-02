INVITATION FOR BIDS Town of Orwell, Vermont Orwell Wastewater Treatment Facility Control Building Upgrades Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Orwell Wastewater Treatment Facility Control Building Upgrades will be received by the Town of Orwell, 436 Main Street, Orwell, VT 05760, until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. The work included in this contract is for the improvements to the existing municipal wastewater treatment control building in the Town of Orwell, Vermont. The project includes replacement of the two existing compressors with two new positive displacement blowers, two new Variable Frequency Drives, an upgraded 400-amp electric service, new dampers/louvers, fans, thermostats, panels, interior piping, and other electrical appurtenances. Obtaining Plans and Specifications: To view the complete advertisement and obtain the Plans and Specifications go to www.dubois-king.com/projects-bidding-active or contact Dawn Conant at 802.728.3376 or dconant@dubois-king.com with any questions to obtain the documents.
