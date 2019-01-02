Invitation to Bid Rutland Regional Medical Center is looking for bids from local vendors to provide 2018-2021 Landscaping and Winter property maintenance at their main campus as well as their outside buildings Bidder must have (3) up to date medical facility references A facility meeting will occur at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 8:30am on the Ground Floor in the Engineering & Maintenance Department. All bidders will receive detailed spec sheets at that time. You must be present to bid. All sealed bids must be returned to Engineering & Maintenance on Monday, January 28, 2019 by 8am. Rutland Regional Medical Center Engineering & Maintenance Department 160 Allen Street Rutland, Vermont 05701
