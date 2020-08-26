Quarry Valley Unified Union School District West Rutland School Invitation to Bid – Boiler Replacement West Rutland School is seeking bids for the Replacement of a Boiler Project must be completed by 10/15/2020. Interested Parties should contact West Rutland School to obtain the bid specifications and to schedule a mandatory walk through. All interested parties must provide certificate of insurance for both liability and workman’s compensation and 3 references. For further information and bid specifications you should contact Lisa Harvey at West Rutland School at 802-438-2288. Bids, clearly marked with “WR Boiler Replacement” on the outside envelope or electronically are due by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday Sept 10th, addressed to the attention of: Kristine McGuiness 16 Evelyn St Rutland, VT 05701 Kristine.McGuiness@grcsu.org Quarry Valley UUSD reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
