Proctor Town Office Addition and Renovations Invitation to Bid The Town of Proctor invites General Contractors to bid on an Addition and Renovations of the Proctor Town Office at 45 Main Street Proctor, Vermont. The work includes an addition with stair and platform lift, selective interior demolition, concrete radiant slab, toilet room, doors, finishes, and custom casework. Mechanical, plumbing, and electrical are also included. Sealed bids will be received at the Proctor Town Office 45 Main Street Proctor, Vermont until 3:00 PM on March 5, 2020. Bids will be opened at 3:00 PM at the Proctor Town Office on March 5, 2020 and read aloud. Electronic bids will not be accepted. Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the base bid amount. The Owner will require a Performance Bond and Payment Bond. Upon request by General Contractors, Bid Documents will be sent via e-mail. General Contractors will be responsible for distributing and printing bid documents and addenda for their subcontractors. A portion of the project will be funded through a Community Development Block Grant through the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, therefore certain requirements will apply, and will be outlined in the bidding materials. A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on February 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the site. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept informality and irregularity in the bids. Refer questions to Brittanie Bradley, bbradley@nbfarchitects.com Telephone calls will not be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.