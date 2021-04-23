INVITATION TO BID Sidewalk Improvements Castleton STP EH10(4) Town of Castleton Sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors shall be accepted until May 12, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Castleton Town Offices located at 263 Route 30 North, Castleton, VT 05735. for construction of the project hereinafter described. Bid opening will occur immediately after the bid submittal deadline. The time of receiving and opening bids may be postponed due to emergencies or unforeseen conditions. Sealed BIDS shall be marked in the lower left hand corner: Bid Documents: Castleton STP EH10(4) & STP BP20(2) Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the Town of Castleton for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. PREQUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS: All bidders on this project shall be on the Agency of Transportation’s prequalified list under the category listed below or shall have submitted a complete prequalification application to the Agency of Transportation, Contract Administration, a minimum of 10 working days prior to the bid opening. For information contact Jon Winter at (802) 622-1267. All bidders shall be on the current VTRANS Contract Administration pre-qualified list “Contractors List of Curb and Sidewalk Category”. LOCATION: Route 4A and Route 30 in Castleton, Vermont. TYPE OF CONSTRUCTION: Work to be performed under this project includes: The construction of curb and sidewalk. Length of project is approximately 2,800 feet. CONTRACT COMPLETION: Completion time for the project will be calculated as calendar days from the date specified in the “Notice to Proceed” as follows: 120 calendar days for substantial completion 150 calendar days for contract completion OBTAINING PLANS: Plans may be obtained from the Municipal Project Manager (MPM), Fuss & O’Neill, 205 Billings Farm Road-STE 6B, White River Junction, VT 05001. Phone: 802-698-0370 Ext 2211 at a cost of $100 per set made payable to Fuss & O’Neill. Plans are not returnable. If plans are made available electronically, the MPM shall track all plan holders for addendum distribution. ENGINEERS ESTIMATE: For this Proposal the Engineers Estimate falls between $250,000 - $500,000. PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND PROPOSAL MAY BE SEEN AT THE OFFICE OF: 1. Town of Castleton, 263 Rt. 30 North, VT 05735. 2. Fuss & O’Neill, 205 Billings Farm Road – STE 6B, White River Junction, VT 05001 PREBID CONFERENCE: A non-mandatory remote pre-bid conference will be held for the project on April 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Please join the pre-bid meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone using the information below: https://www.gotomeet.me/FussOneill You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 710-790-125 STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS: This contract is governed by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (“VTrans”) 2018 Standard Specifications for Construction. QUESTIONS: During the advertisement phase of this project all questions shall be addressed solely to Daniel Monette, Fuss & O’Neill, 205 Billings Farm Rd - Suite 6B, White River Junction, VT 05001, 802.698.0370, dmonette@fando.com. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY (EEO) CERTIFICATION: Certification is required by the Equal Employment Opportunity regulations of the Secretary of labor (41 CFR 60-1.7(b) (1)) and must be submitted by bidders and proposed subcontractors only in connection with contracts and subcontracts which are subject to the equal opportunity clause. Generally only contracts and subcontracts of $10,000 or under are exempt as set forth in 41 CFR 60-1.5. See Appendix A for Contractors EEO Certification Form (CA-109). This certification form must be submitted with the bid. NON-COLLUSION AFFIDAVIT: All bidders are required to execute a sworn statement, certifying that the bidder has not, either directly or indirectly, entered into any agreement, participated in any collusion, or otherwise taken any action in restraint of free competitive bidding in connection with such contract. See Appendix B for Debarment and Non-Collusion Affidavit (CA-91). This affidavit must be submitted with the bid. DEBARMENT AFFIDAVIT: All bidders are required to execute a sworn statement, certifying that the bidder has not within the last three (3) years been, suspended, debarred, voluntarily excluded or determined ineligible by any Federal or State Agency; does not have a proposed suspension, debarment, voluntary exclusion or ineligibility determination pending; and has not been indicted, convicted or had civil judgment rendered against (it, him, her, them) by a court having jurisdiction in any matter involving fraud or official misconduct within the past three (3) years. See Appendix B for Debarment and Non-Collusion Affidavit (CA-91). This affidavit must be submitted with the bid. WORKER CLASSIFICATION COMPLIANCE REQUIREMENT FORM (Prime Contractor): All bidders are required to complete this self-reporting form in its entirety and submit with the bid. NON-DISCRIMINATION IN FEDERALLY ASSISTED CONTRACTS: The Town of Castleton hereby notifies all bidders that it will ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin for an award. This is consistent with the Town’s requirement to comply with provisions of Title VI. DAVIS BACON WAGE REQUIREMENTS: Bidders agree to abide by the Davis Bacon Wage Rate Schedule, which are appended to these Contract Documents. BUY AMERICA REQUIREMENTS: Buy America requirements of 23 CFR 635.410 are applicable to all Federal-aid construction projects. All steel or iron products permanently incorporated into Federal-aid projects, shall be products that have been entirely manufactured within the United States. All manufacturing processes of the steel or iron material, in a product, must occur within the United States to be considered of domestic origin. This includes process such as rolling, extruding, machining, bending, grinding, and drilling. The action of applying a coating to a material is deemed a manufacturing process subject to Buy America. Coating includes epoxy coating, galvanizing, painting, and any other coating that protects or enhances the value of the material
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.