INVITATION TO BID The Slate Valley Unified Union School District invites Contractors to submit a Bid Proposal for concrete replacement of the front entrance walkway at the Fair Haven Grade School. Bids will be received at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven, Vermont or by email to ccole@arsu.org, until 3:00 PM, 6/18/2019. A Pre-bid site visit will be held at the Fair Haven Grade School 115 North Main Street, Fair Haven, VT on 6/11/19 at 10 AM, all attending contractors shall meet at the main entrance. Questions shall be directed to Chris Cole Director of Operations, 802-265-4905, ccole@arsu.org. The Slate Valley Unified Union School District reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and accept informality and irregularity in the Bids
