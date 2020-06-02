Invitation for Bid Parking Lot Sealing Marble Valley Regional Transit District Notice is hereby given, that Marble Valley Regional Transit District will receive sealed bids for its Parking lot sealing project at 158 Spruce St. Rutland VT. location. Sealed bids must be received by no later than 12:00PM (local time) on June 26, 2020. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder. The low, responsive, responsible bidder must not be debarred, suspended, or otherwise be excluded from or ineligible for participation in federally assisted programs. The owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or accept any bid or bids. Contractor must follow all local, state and federal building rules and regulations including all OSHA safety requirements. Bid specifications are available at 158 Spruce St. Rutland, VT. For more information contact: Benny Hughes at 802 773-3244 x119 or benny@thebus.com
