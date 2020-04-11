Wells Springs Unified Union School District Wells Village School Invitation to Bid – Lawn care Wells Village School is seeking bids for Lawn Care Effective May 1st, 2020. Wells Springs is looking for a 3 year contract for Wells Village School for May 2020 – November 2022. All interested parties must provide certificate of insurance for both liability and workman’s compensation and 3 references. For further information and bid specifications you should contact Joe Elizabeth Coltey at 802-645-0386. Due to School Closure, bids will be collected remotely. Bids should be sent via email to louis.milazzo@grcsu.org with the Subject “Wells Lawn care Bid” by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24th. Confirmation of receipt of bid will be sent. There will be no public bid opening. Wells Springs UUSD reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.