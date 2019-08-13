Invitation to Bid The Town of Rutland Select Board is seeking bids from area engineering firms for a culvert replacement project on Town Line Road. Bid documents and specifications are available on the Town’s website. Questions should be directed to the Road Commissioner at 802-773-8128 or rthighway@rutlandtown.com. The Town reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Joshua Terenzini, Chairman Rutland Town Select Board
