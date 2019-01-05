Proctor Town Office Restoration of Front Stair and Retaining Walls Invitation to Bid The Town of Proctor invites General Contractors to bid on restoration of front stair and retaining walls at the Town Office 45 Main Street Proctor, Vermont. The work includes removal of existing concrete stairs and landings, replacement with new concrete stairs and landings, rebuilding of existing stone retaining walls, and providing new drainage system and metal railings. Sealed bids will be received at Proctor Town office, 45 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont until 4:00 PM January 28, 2019. Bids will be opened at 6:00 PM at the Selectboard meeting and read aloud. Electronic bids will not be accepted. The Owner will not require bonds. Bid documents will be sent to Contractors who request them. Bid documents will be sent via e-mail. Contractors will be responsible for distributing and printing bid documents including addenda to their subcontractors. A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday January 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the site. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept informality and irregularity in the bids. Refer questions to Jay White via e-mail at jwhite@nbfarchitects.com Telephone calls will not be accepted.
