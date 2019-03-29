INVITATION TO BID SITE DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS Mill River Unified Union School District Various Locations The Mill River Unified Union School District (MRUUSD) is requesting Bids for completion of various site drainage improvements at two (2) of its District schools - the Clarendon Elementary School and the Shrewsbury Mountain School. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 pm, May 2, 2019 at the following location: Mill River Unified Union School District 2321 Middle Road, Suite 1 North Clarendon, VT 05759 Attn: Gary Marcy At that time and location, Bid packages received prior to the noted deadline will be opened and publicly read aloud. A Pre-Construction conference will be held at the Project Site on April 11, 2019 at 9:00 am starting at the Clarendon Elementary School. Attendance at the scheduled Pre-Construction Conference is not a mandatory prerequisite for submitting a Bid on the Project. The MRUUSD School Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all items in the bid; to accept or reject any or all bids in their entirety; to waive any informalities therein; or for reasons of establishing uniformity, to award the contract to other than the low bidder. For questions, information and to request electronic copies of the full Contract Document package: Gary Marcy Director of Operations Cell – 802-779-1081 gmarcy@millriverschools.org EOE
