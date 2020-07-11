INVITATION FOR BIDS TOWN OF CASTLETON, VERMONT Castleton Transfer Station – Concrete - Footings for the Commercial Scales Sealed bids are hereby invited for the furnishing of labor, materials, and equipment necessary to construct concrete footings at the Castleton Transfer Station for the relocation of the commercial scales. The Transfer Station is located on Staso Road, across from Hadeka Stone. SEALED BID PROPOSALS will be accepted at the office of the Town Manager, 263 Route 30N, Castleton, VT 05735, until 12:00 PM, local time, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at which time the bids received will be opened and copies for presentation to the Select Board on Monday, July 27, 2020 at a regularly scheduled meeting. Project Description: The project is the construction of new concrete footers The footers will be constructed of concrete in similar fashion to the existing footings, so a crane is able to lift and move the existing scales to the new footings once the new footings have cured. Town of Castleton , Town Office Building 263 Route 30N, Castleton, VT 05735 802-468-5319 Email: manager@castletonvt.org Contract documents may be obtained at the above address. There is no fee for the package. Bid documents may also be emailed to requested bidders. A mandatory pre-bid conference will occur on Monday, July 20; 10:00 AM Transfer Station, Staso Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.