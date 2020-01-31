INVITATION TO BID West Rutland Sidewalk Segments STP BP15(1) Sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors shall be accepted until 2:00 PM, prevailing time on Friday February 21, 2020 at West Rutland Town Office, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, VT 05777 for construction of the project hereinafter described. Bid opening will occur immediately after the bid submittal deadline. The time of receiving and opening bids may be postponed due to emergencies or unforeseen conditions. Sealed BIDS shall be marked in the lower left hand corner: Bid Documents: West Rutland Sidewalk Segments STP BP15(1). Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the Town of West Rutland for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. PREQUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS: All bidders on this project shall be on the Agency of Transportation’s prequalified list under the category listed below or shall have submitted a complete prequalification application to the Agency of Transportation, Contract Administration, a minimum of 10 working days prior to the bid opening. For information contact Jon Winter at 802-622-1267. All bidders shall be on the current VTRANS Contract Administration pre-qualified list “Contractors List of Bike and/or Pedestrian Path Category” or “Curb & Sidewalk”. Bids submitted by bidders that exceed their Maximum Dollar Capacity Rating (MDCR) as determined by the Vermont Agency of Transportation on an annual basis will be considered non-responsive. LOCATIONS: Base Bid . Campbell Avenue (T.H. 39)(Class 3): Beginning at main street and ending at Marble Street. . Clarendon Avenue (T.H. 2)(Class 2): Beginning at the shared use path, just north of Casella Lane, and ending at Dewey Avenue. . Fairview Avenue (T.H. 45)(Class 3): Beginning at the shared use path and ending at the existing sidewalk. Add Alternate – Ross . Ross Street (T.H. 42)(Class 3): Beginning at Ross Street & ending south of the school. Add Alternate - Thrall . Thrall Avenue (T.H. 25)(Class 3): Beginning at Sheldon Avenue and ending at Pleasant Street. TYPE OF CONSTRUCTION: Work to be performed under this project includes: the construction of new portland cement concrete sidewalks, a bituminous concrete path, granite curbs, drainage improvements, pavement markings, and signs. CONTRACT COMPLETION DATE: The Contract shall be completed on or before Friday, November 15, 2020. OBTAINING PLANS: Plans may be obtained from the Issuing Office: Dubois & King Inc., 28 North Main Street, P.O. Box 339, Randolph VT 05060, Contact: Dawn Conant at 802-728-3376, dconant@dubois-king.com. Bidding documents may be obtained via one of the following methods: 1. Via Download Electronic Copy: Download Bid Documents as a PDF at www.dubois-king.com/projects-bidding-active for a non-refundable charge of $75.00 Note: When purchasing download bid documents, the purchaser will receive an e-mail notification with a link to the downloadable plans and specifications. Depending on individual computer settings, the e-mail may go to the spam folder. Please check the spam folder and allow e-mails from dubois-king.com 2. If hard copies are wanted: Please contact the Issuing Office Contact identified above to discuss the details of this method and to confirm cost. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Only Bid Documents obtained from DuBois & King, Inc. (Website or Issuing Office) shall be used for submitting a Bid. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. IMPORTANT Any change to the Bidding Documents during the bid period will be made via addenda and posted at www.dubois-king.com/projects-bidding-active. The prospective Bidder is responsible for checking the web site as required to obtain any/all addenda that may be issued. The Issuing Office is NOT responsible for notifying prospective Bidders when addenda are posted. This responsibility lies with the prospective Bidder. ENGINEERS ESTIMATE: For this Proposal the Engineers Estimate falls between $500,000 and $1,000,000. PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND PROPOSAL MAY BE SEEN AT THE OFFICE OF: 1. West Rutland Town Office, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, VT 05777 2. Issuing Office: Dubois & King Inc., 28 North Main Street, P.O. Box 339, Randolph VT 05060. PREBID CONFERENCE: A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held for the project on Monday February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the West Rutland Town Offices. STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS: This contract is governed by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (“VTrans”) 2018 Standard Specifications for Construction. QUESTIONS: During the advertisement phase of this project all questions shall be addressed solely via email to Susan Schreibman, Municipal Project Manager, sschreibmangross@gmail.com. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY (EEO) CERTIFICATION: Certification is required by the Equal Employment Opportunity regulations of the Secretary of labor (41 CFR 60-1.7(b) (1)) and must be submitted by bidders and proposed subcontractors only in connection with contracts and subcontracts which are subject to the equal opportunity clause. Generally only contracts and subcontracts of $10,000 or under are exempt as set forth in 41 CFR 60-1.5. See Appendix A for Contractors EEO Certification Form (CA-109). This certification form must be submitted with the bid. NON-COLLUSION AFFIDAVIT: All bidders are required to execute a sworn statement, certifying that the bidder has not, either directly or indirectly, entered into any agreement, participated in any collusion, or otherwise taken any action in restraint of free competitive bidding in connection with such contract. See Appendix B for Debarment and Non-Collusion Affidavit (CA-91). This affidavit must be submitted with the bid. DEBARMENT AFFIDAVIT: All bidders are required to execute a sworn statement, certifying that the bidder has not within the last three (3) years been, suspended, debarred, voluntarily excluded or determined ineligible by any Federal or State Agency; does not have a proposed suspension, debarment, voluntary exclusion or ineligibility determination pending; and has not been indicted, convicted or had civil judgment rendered against (it, him, her, them) by a court having jurisdiction in any matter involving fraud or official misconduct within the past three (3) years. See Appendix B for Debarment and Non-Collusion Affidavit (CA-91). This affidavit must be submitted with the bid. WORKER CLASSIFICATION COMPLIANCE REQUIREMENT FORM (Prime Contractor): All bidders are required to complete this self-reporting form in its entirety and submit with the bid. NON-DISCRIMINATION IN FEDERALLY ASSISTED CONTRACTS: The Town of West Rutland hereby notifies all bidders that it will ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin for an award. This is consistent with the Town’s requirement to comply with provisions of Title VI. DAVIS BACON WAGE REQUIREMENTS: Bidders agree to abide by the Davis Bacon Wage Rate Schedule, which are appended to these Contract Documents. BUY AMERICA REQUIREMENTS: Buy America requirements of 23 CFR 635.410 are applicable to all Federal-aid construction projects. All steel or iron products permanently incorporated into Federal-aid projects, shall be products that have been entirely manufactured within the United States. All manufacturing processes of the steel or iron material, in a product, must occur within the United States to be considered of domestic origin. This includes process such as rolling, extruding, machining, bending, grinding, and drilling. The action of applying a coating to a material is deemed a manufacturing process subject to Buy America. Coating includes epoxy coating, galvanizing, painting, and any other coating that protects or enhances the value of the material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.