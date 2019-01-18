INVITATION TO BID Fair Haven STP BP16(9) Sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors shall be accepted until 2:00 prevailing time on Friday, February 8th, 2019 at the offices of the Town of Fair Haven, 3 North Park Place, Fair Haven, VT for construction of the project hereinafter described. Bid opening will occur immediately after the bid submittal deadline. The time of receiving and opening bids may be postponed due to emergencies or unforeseen conditions. Sealed BIDS shall be marked in the lower left-hand corner: Bid Documents: Fair Haven STP BP16(9) Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the Town of Fair Haven for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. PREQUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS: All bidders on this project shall be on the Agency of Transportation’s prequalified list under the Curb & Sidewalk (SW) or Road & Highway (R) category(ies) or shall have submitted a complete prequalification application to the Agency of Transportation, Contract Administration, a minimum of 10 working days prior to the bid opening. For information contact Jon Winter at 802-828- 2643. LOCATION: Beginning at a point on the north side of Second Street and proceeding northerly approximately 1791 feet onto the Fair Haven High School property. TYPE OF CONSTRUCTION: Work to be performed under this project includes: grading, subbase, Portland cement concrete sidewalk, temporary construction fencing, signage and related items for a sidewalk. INTERIM COMPLETION DATE: The contractor shall complete the following work in its entirety prior April 1, 2019: • Cutting the trees with a trunk greater than three (3) inches in diameter as shown on the plans and as directed by the engineer. CONTRACT COMPLETION DATE: With the exception of the tree cutting required above, the contractor shall not resume work until June 24, 2019. The Contract shall be completed within 75 working days after the work resumes on June 24. OBTAINING PLANS: Plans may be obtained from the Town of Fair Haven, 3 North Park Place, Fair Haven, VT. Phone: (802)265-3010 at a cost of $30 per set made payable to Town of Fair Haven. Plans are not returnable.
