INVITATION TO BID TOWN OF HANCOCK PO BOX 100 HANCOCK, VT 05748 Sealed bids for the contract work described below will be accepted by the Town of Hancock until 5:00 PM, Tuesday December 18, 2018. TYPE OF CONTRACT: (3) Three year Mowing Contract with the Town of Hancock. Contract is available for viewing upon request. Contact Town Clerk, Janet Jesso, for information. (802) 767-3660. BID OPENING: Sealed bids shall be marked “Mowing Bid” and will be publicly opened and read aloud on Tuesday December 18, 2018 at 6:30 pm at the Hancock Town Clerks Office. All contractors must provide three references and must have proof of liability insurance upon award of contract. Insurance requirements: General Liability insurance coverage with a policy limit of at least $1,000,000 per occurrence and $2,000,000 in aggregate; (2) Business Automobile Liability coverage with total liability limits of at least $1,000,000; and (3) Statutory Workers’ Compensation insurance. If Contractor is not required by law to carry workers’ compensation insurance, in place of proof of workers’ compensation insurance Contractor may provide a fully executed Non-Employee Work Agreement specifying the particular provision of 21 V.S.A §601(14)(F) that exempts Contractor from having to carry such coverage. The Contractors policies shall name the Municipality as an additional insured. Please contact the Hancock Town Clerk (802-767-3660) for a full copy of the prospectus or visit www.hancockvt.org to download a copy. *The Hancock Select Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.