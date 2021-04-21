Invitation to Bid The Town of Rutland Select Board is seeking bids from engineering firms for land surveying at Center Rutland Falls. Bid documents and specifications are available on the Town’s website www.rutlandtown.com. At its May 25, 2021 meeting, the Town of Rutland Select Board expects to review all bids and award the surveying project. Questions should be directed to Bill Sweet, the Administrative Assistant to the Select Board, at 802-773-2528 Ext 3203 or admin@rutlandtown.com. The Town of Rutland reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Mary Ashcroft, Rutland Town Select Board Chair
