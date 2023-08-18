INVITATION TO BID The Slate Valley Unified Union School District invites Contractors to submit a Bid Proposal for a sewage pump station replacement at the Fair Haven Union Middle/High School 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven, VT. Bids will be received at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven, Vermont, until 2:00 PM, 9/15/2023. For questions, bid documents, plans and to schedule a site visit please contact Chris Cole Director of Operations, 802-265-4905, ccole@svuvt.org.org. The Slate Valley Unified Union School District reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and accept informality and irregularity in the Bids.

