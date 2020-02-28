COLE COMPANY, INC Rockingham Meeting House Rockingham VT INVITATION TO BID: Plaster Restoration BID DUE DATE: 3/26/20 February 25, 2020 To All Bidders: You are invited to submit your cost proposal for Plaster Restoration and Conservation work, for the Rockingham Meeting House project in Rockingham VT. 1. Bid Documents: Bid Documents will be made available to bidders only as follows. • Digital copies of all bid information will be sent to each bidder upon request. 2. All bidders are required to inspect site before submitting their bid. A pre bid meeting is scheduled for Tuesday March 10, 2020 @ 10AM. Additional times may be available on limited basis and bidders need to contact Chris Cole in advance for availability. 3. Proposals shall be kept valid for a period of 30 days after bid due date. The owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and reject any and all bids. 4. Bids are due Thursday March 26, 2020 by 2PM. Bids inclusive of cost proposal and bidders’ qualifications are to be e-mailed to development@rockbf.org Proposal received after this time shall not be considered acceptable. Please contact Chris Cole at 802-375-3528 or ccole@colecompanyinc.com with any questions.
