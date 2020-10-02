INVITATION FOR BIDS TOWN OF CASTLETON, VERMONT Castleton Sewer Treatment Facility – Concrete knee walls and structural Repair for the Garage Bid# 2020-09-01 Sealed bids are hereby invited for the furnishing of labor, materials, and equipment necessary to construct concrete knee walls and perform carpentry repairs to sill plates, wall studs and siding at the Castleton Sewer Treatment Facility. *There is second mandatory bid meeting scheduled for October 6th at 10:00am due to a lack of attendance at the first. Please meet at the Castleton Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 320 VT Route 30 South. SEALED BID PROPOSALS will be accepted at the office of the Town Manager, 263 Route 30N, Castleton, VT 05735, until 12:00 PM, local time, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at which time the bids received will be opened and copies for presentation to the Select Board on Monday, October 12, 2020 at a regularly scheduled meeting. Project Description: The project is the construction of new concrete knee walls where none exist now at the garage located at the Castleton Sewer Treatment Facility, as well as replace the sill plates, studs, wall insulation, and T-111 siding where is currently rotted. Bid Documents may be examined and obtained at the following location: Town of Castleton Town Office Building 263 Route 30N Castleton, VT 05735 802-468-5319 Email: administration@castletonvt.org *Contract documents may be obtained at the above address. There is no fee for the package. Bid documents may also be emailed to requested bidders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.