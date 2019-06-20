IRS Public Auction Sale July 18, 2019 12.00 PM 6852 U.S. Route 4 Unit C-7 Mendon VT 05701 Real Property, Condominium 2 Bed 1 Bath 960 SF Minimum Bid $40,000.00 A deposit of $8,000.00, on the day of the sale with the balance due within 60 days. Make Check payable to “Clerk U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont” Certified or Cashier’s Check. Notice of Judicial Sale. Under an Order of Sale entered in United States District Court for the District of Vermont. Counterclaim plaintiff United States of America V. Counterclaim plaintiff Joseph Craven, Case No. 2:17-cv-00258-cr. Will offer to sell at public auction the real property located at 6852 U.S. Route 4, Unit C-7, Mendon, VT 05701. This Order shall act as a special Writ of Execution or Writ of Possession, as appropriate, and no further order from this court shall be required for this purpose. Condo Unit C-7, 2 Bed 1 Bath 960 SF Vacation Area , One minute to Pico Resorts, 10 Min to Killington. Located on 2nd floor with large common interior entry. Title offered: The Internal Revenue Service is authorized and directed under 28 U.S.C 2001 and 2002 to offer for public sale and to sell the subject property property, free and clear of the right title and interest of all parties to this action and any successor’s interest or transferees of those parties. The successful bidder shall be required to deposit at the time of the sale with the Internal Revenue Service, Property Appraisal and Liquidation Specialist, by cash or by certified or cashier’s check payable to the “Clerk, U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont for $8,000.00 dollars. Before being permitted to bid at the sale, potential bidders shall display to PALS proof that they are able to comply with this requirement. No bids will be accepted from any person(s) who have not presented proof that, if they are the successful bidder(s), they can make deposit required by this order of sale; The successful bidder(s) shall pay the balance of the purchase price for the Real Property within sixty Days (60) days following the date of the sale, by a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Clerk, U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont, If the bidder fails to fulfill this requirement, the deposit shall be forfeited and shall be applied to cover the expense of the sale, with the any amount remaining to be applied to the liabilities of the taxpayer. The Property shall be again offered for sale under the terms and conditions of this order of sale or, in the alternative, sold to the second highest bidder. The sale of the Property shall be subject to confirmation by this Court. On confirmation of the sale, (and receipt of full payment), the PALS shall execute and deliver a Deed, conveying the property to the purchaser(s). The sale of the Real Property shall be by public auction to the highest bidder, free and clear of all rights, claims, liens, and interest of all parties to this action, including the Counterclaim plaintiff United States and counterclaim defendants Pondview Owners Condominium Association, Walsh Electric Supply Co., the Vermont Department of Taxes, the Town of Mendon and Joseph Craven, and any successors in interest or transferees of those parties. On confirmation of the sale, all interest in, liens against, or claims to, the Property that are held or asserted by all parties to this action, including parties against whom the Clerk has entered default, are discharges and extinguished. The sale shall be subject to all laws, ordinances, and governmental regulations (including building and zoning ordinances) affecting the Property and easements and restrictions of record, if any. The property shall be offered for sale “as is” with all faults and without any warranties either express or implied, and the sale shall be made without any rights of redemption. After the Court confirms the sale, the IRS shall execute and deliver a deed under the authority of this Court conveying the Real Property located at 6852 U.S. Route 4, Unit C7, Mendon, VT 05701, as of the date of the confirmation of sale, to the successful bidder(s) confirmation of the sale shall discharge the property from all liens, encumbrances and titles over which the United States had priority, or as provided in the order of sale. The successful bidder will pay any documentary stamps and clerk’s registry fees as provided by law. After the Court confirms the sale, the sale proceeds shall be applied per court order. The United States will not consider any claims for allowance or adjustment or for the rescission of the sale based on failure of the property to comply with any expressed or implied representation This is not an advertisement of a sale of seized property. This is an information notice only regarding a sale being conducted by the Internal Revenue Service as a result of the foreclosure of an Internal Revenue Service Tax Lien by the Department of Justice. For additional information contact Tim Smith PALS Office Phone: (401) 369-2172 or www.irsauctions.gov
