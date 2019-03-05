NOTICE JOINT AGENCY & PUBLIC MEETING GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER CORPORATION CENTER RUTLAND HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT (FERC NO. 2445) Green Mountain Power Corporation (GMP), will host a Joint Agency & Public Meeting and site visit on Thursday, March 21, 2019, to discuss the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) relicensing of the Center Rutland Hydroelectric Project (Project). The Project is located on the Otter Creek at river mile 71, in the Town of Rutland, Rutland County, Vermont. The purpose of the meeting is to: 1) provide information about the Project and licensing process; 2) solicit information regarding the existing environmental resources associated with the Project and data that may need to be obtained; and 3) obtain agency and stakeholder opinions regarding the Project and its potential effect on existing resources. The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at GMP’s Corporate Office, 2152 Post Road, Rutland, Vermont 05701. This meeting is open to the public but is primarily focused on issues and concerns of the state and federal resource agencies. GMP will hold a tour of the Project facilities following the meeting. The proposed meeting agenda is: a) Introduction to Project Licensing Team Members b) Project Description c) Overview of Licensing Process d) Pre-Application Document (PAD) e) Discussion of Identified Issues f) Comments and Questions Please note that the PAD is available for public inspection and reproduction at the GMP’s Corporate Office at 2152 Post Road, Rutland, Vermont 05701, by appointment, and will be available for review at the meeting. Public sections of this document are also accessible on the web at: https://elibrary.ferc.gov/idmws/common/opennat.asp?fileID=15127455. Comments on the PAD are due within 60 days of the March 21, 2019 meeting. For additional information, questions regarding this meeting, or the Center Rutland Hydroelectric Project license process, please contact: Katie Sellers Regulatory Coordinator Kleinschmidt Associates 207-416-1218 katie.sellers@kleinschmidtgroup.com
