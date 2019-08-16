STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 334-6-18 RDCV JPMC SPECIALTY MORTGAGE LLC F/K/A WM SPECIALTY MORTGAGE LLC v. KATHERINE R. KAHN, GILBERT S. KAHN, JR. AND CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OCCUPANTS OF: 127 Holly Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 5, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Katherine R. Kahn and Gilbert S. Kahn, Jr. to The Lending Connection, Inc., dated February 16, 2005 and recorded in Book 500 Page 386 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from The Lending Connection, Inc. to New Century Mortgage Corporation dated February 23, 2005 and recorded in Book 521 Page 561; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from New Century Mortgage Corporation to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated December 5, 2014 and recorded in Book 640 Page 104; (3) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from New Century Liquidation Trust successor-in-interest to New Century Mortgage Corporation to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated March 15, 2018 and recorded in Book 673 Page 664; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC f/k/a WM Specialty Mortgage LLC dated June 6, 2018 and recorded in Book 675 Page 85, all of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 127 Holly Street, Rutland, Vermont on September 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Legal Description: All that certain property situated in the county of RUTLAND and State of VERMONT, being described as follows: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO THOMAS N. DEPOY BY MILDRED F. DAVENPORT, WIDOW, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JANUARY 27, 1978 AND RECORDED IN THE RUTLAND CITY LAND RECORDS ON FEBRUARY 2, 1978 IN BOOK 197, AT PAGE 304 AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED THEREIN AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: "BEING THE PREMISES KNOWN AS NO. 127 HOLLY STREET IN SAID CITY OF RUTLAND, AND BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY LAWRENCE C. JONES TO JOHN H. DAVENPORT [SINCE DECEASED] AND MILDRED F. DAVENPORT, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED DATED APRIL 15, 1961, AND RECORDED IN THE CITY OF RUTLAND LAND RECORDS IN BOOK 110, PAGE 160, TO WHICH DEED AND THE RECORD THEREOF REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE AND HAD, AND IN SAID DEED BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: "THE HOUSE AND LOT SITUATED ON THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF OAK AND HOLLY STREETS AND KNOWN AS NUMBER 127 HOLLY STREET, BOUNDED ON THE EAST BY HOLLY STREET; ON THE SOUTH BY OAK STREET; ON THE WEST BY LANDS OF HARRY HENRICHON AND WIFE; AND ON THE NORTH BY LANDS FORMERLY OF THOMAS MUMFORD. MEANING HEREBY TO CONVEY THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE DEED OF JOHN H. DAVENPORT TO LAWRENCE C. JONES, THE GRANTOR HEREIN, DATED THIS DATE AND TO BE RECORDED, TO WHICH DEED REFERENCE IS MADE." REFERENCE IS ALSO MADE TO WARRANTY DEED OF JOHN H. DAVENPORT TO LAWRENCE C. JONES DATED APRIL 15, 1961, RECORDED IN BOOK 111, PAGE 443 OF THE CITY OF RUTLAND LAND RECORDS TO WHICH DEED AND THE RECORD THEREOF AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THEREIN REFERRED TO REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE AND HAD FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF THE PREMISES HEREIN CONVEYED. THE PREMISES HEREBY CONVEYED HAVE SUPPOSEDLY A FRONTAGE OF SEVENTY-FIVE FEET (75), MORE OR LESS, ON HOLLY STREET AND A DEPTH OF ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-TWO FEET (132) MORE OR LESS, ON OAK STREET." FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 11-0115; SOURCE OF TITLE: RECORDED ON 11-20-1996 IN BOOK 359, AT PAGE 373. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 23, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
