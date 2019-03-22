STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 301-7-17 WRCV JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. SARAH T. BUSHAW-NOBLE OCCUPANTS OF: 21 Dewey Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 9, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Sarah T. Bushaw-Noble to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Northeast Bank, dated December 6, 2012 and recorded in Book 507 Page 300 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Northeast Bank to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. dated September 16, 2014 and recorded in Book 539 Page 132 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 21 Dewey Street, Springfield, Vermont on April 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Property Address: 21 Dewey Street, Springfield, VT 05156 A certain tract or parcel of land with any buildings or improvements thereon, situated in the Town of Springfield, County of Windsor, State of Vermont, described as follows: Commencing at a point in the westerly boundary line of Dewey Street, at the southeasterly corner of premises now or formerly of Wallace V. and Mary M. Lovell, which is also the southeasterly corner of Lot No. 45 as delineated on a Plan of Lots called Elmwood Terrace which said plan is on file in the Springfield Map Book; thence easterly along the southerly boundary line of said Lovell premises to the easterly boundary line of Southridge Street; thence southerly along the Southridge Street a distance of 50 feet, more or less, to the northwesterly corner of premises now or formerly of Lee and Irene Rabaioli; thence easterly along the northerly boundary line of said Rabaioli premises and the northerly boundary line of premises now or formerly of Bernard M. Carey, Jr. and Stacia A. Carey to the westerly boundary line of Dewey Street; thence northerly along the westerly boundary line of Dewey Street, a distance of 50 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. See also easement from Olin C. Bartley and Marjorie A. Bartley to the Town of Springfield stating - "To enter upon said premises for the sole purpose of maintaining area drainage. This work will include but not be limited to excavation, cutting, clearing and grading. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 12, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.