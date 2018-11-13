STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 205-4-17 WRCV JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. ARCHIE FARMER, TAMMY FARMER AND CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. OCCUPANTS OF: 17 Meadow Drive, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Revised Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 27, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Archie Farmer and Tammy Farmer to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Capital One Home Loans, LLC, Operating Subsidiary of National Bank, dated February 26, 2009 and recorded in Book 440 Page 147 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Capital One Home Loans, LLC, Operating Subsidiary of National Bank dated September 25, 2013 and recorded in Book 523 Page 344 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 17 Meadow Drive, Springfield, Vermont on December 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Meaning and intending hereby to convey all of the same lands and premises as conveyed to Roger A. Bauer and Laura A. Bauer by Warranty Deed of BW Realty Corporation, dated August 25, 1971 and recorded August 30, 1971 in Book 63, Pages 613-615 of the Springfield Land Records, and described as follows: "A certain piece of land lying and being in the Town of Springfield, in the County of Windsor and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz: Beginning at an iron pin on the westerly right of way limits of Meadow Drive, so called, said iron pin is at the northerly most corner of land owned by Dr. Whitney Doane, said iron pin is the easterly corner of the lot herein described; Thence S. 60° 00 W. by land of said Doane a distance of 79.0 feet to the top of the bank and 141.54 feet to a point on the easterly line of land now or formerly owned by John Beardsley, said last mentioned point is the southwesterly corner of the lot herein described; Thence N. 37° 49' 31" W. by land of said Beardsley and land of Clifford Taft a distance of 111.03 feet to a point, said point being the northwesterly corner of therein described Lot #10 and the southwesterly corner of Lot #9. Thence N. 60° 00' E. by Lot #9 a distance of 237.00 feet passing through an iron pin at the top of a bank to an iron pin on the westerly right of way limits of the aforementioned Meadow Drive; Thence along the westerly right of way limits of said Meadow Drive, S. 29° 18' E. a distance of 110.00 feet to a point of beginning. The herein described Lot #10 contains 0.58 acres, more or less. Reference is hereby made to a plan by Dufresne-Henry Engineering Corporation, Precision Park, North Springfield, Vermont, entitled, Pedden Acres Housing Development, North Springfield, Vermont, property of M. Jack Armstrong, Plan A, Drawing #102, dated 13 May, 1963, Scale 1"=50'. The last revision date is 5 April, 1971. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 29, 2018 By: /S/Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
