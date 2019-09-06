STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 27-1-19 WRCV JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. LAWRENCE R. GRAY II, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LAWRENCE GRAY AKA LAWRENCE R. GRAY OCCUPANTS OF: 263 Route 100 South, Ludlow VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 19, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Lawrence Gray to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Maverick Funding Corp., dated December 6, 2010 and recorded in Book 346 Page 404 of the land records of the Town of Ludlow, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Maverick Funding Corp. to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated April 1, 2015 and recorded in Book 384 Page 153 of the land records of the Town of Ludlow for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 263 Route 100 South, Ludlow, Vermont on October 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WINDSOR, STATE OF Vermont, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO LLOYD PELKEY AND JOAN PELKEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED OF LLOYD PELKEY DATED JANUARY 6, 1998 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 156, PAGE 462 OF THE LUDLOW LAND RECORDS. BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO EVELYN K. PELKEY (DECEASED) AND LLOYD PELKEY, AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP, BY DEED OF EVELYN K. PELKEY DATED OCTOBER 14, 1987 AND RECORDED OCTOBER 14, 1987 IN BOOK 111, PAGES 94-95 OF THE LUDLOW LAND RECORDS, AND IN SAID DEED MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: "BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM MARIAN K. WARREN TO EVELYN K. PELKEY WHICH DEED IS DATED SEPTEMBER 8, 1955 AND WHICH DEED IS RECORDED IN VOL. 47, PAGE 142 OF LUDLOW LAND RECORDS AND WHICH LANDS ARE THEREIN DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: ALL OF MY RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN AND TO THE HOMESTEAD PREMISES OF THE LATE LIONA B. KILE SITUATED ON ANDOVER ROAD IN THE TOWN OF LUDLOW. MEANING TO INCLUDE AND DESCRIBE ALL OF THE REAL ESTATE IN SAID TOWN OF LUDLOW OF WHICH THE SAID LIONA B. KILE DIED SEIZED AND POSSESSED. THE INTENT AND PURPOSE OF THIS DEED IS TO MAKE THE HEREIN GRANTEE, EVELYN K. PELKEY, WHO, TOGETHER WITH THE HEREIN GRANTOR MARIAN K. WARREN, ARE THE SOLE HEIRS OF THE LATE LIONA B. KILE, SOLE OWNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND AND PREMISES. SAID REAL ESTATE IS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM THE CHESTER SAVINGS BANK TO EVELINA DESAUTELS, RECORDED IN VOL. 41, PAGES 269-270 OF LUDLOW LAND RECORDS, AND A DECREE OF THE PROBATE COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF WINDSOR IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. KILE DATED MAY 6, 1948 AND RECORDED IN VOL. 43, PAGES 313-314 OF LUDLOW LAND RECORDS. TO WHICH DEED, DECREE AND RECORDS THEREOF AND THE LAND RECORDS OF LUDLOW REFERENCE IS HAD FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION."' Parcel ID: 060411 Commonly known as 263 Route 100 South, Ludlow, VT 05149 However, by showing this address no additional coverage is provided Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 1, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
