STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 230-5-17 WRCV JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. JENNIFER C. HARRIS, RONALD D. TORREY AND TIMBER HAWK OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 242 Cedarwood Road, Stockbridge VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 9, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jennifer C. Harris and Ronald D. Torrey. to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a division of MetLife Bank, N.A., dated June 17, 2011 and recorded in Book 75 Page 506 of the land records of the Town of Stockbridge, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a division of MetLife Bank, N.A. to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated July 31, 2015 and recorded in Book 30 Page 256 of the land records of the Town of Stockbridge for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 242 Cedarwood Road, Stockbridge, Vermont on May 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Peter J. McCabe and Susan E. McCabe by Warranty Deed of Vincent Smolczynski and Nikki A. Smolczynski dated August 13, 2004, and recorded in Book 65, at Page 17, of the Stockbridge Land Records and being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Vincent Smolczynski and Nikki A. Smolczynski, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of John A. Salerno and Katherin Salerno f/k/a Katherin Trimble dated February 8, 2002, and recorded in Book 59, at Page 85 of the Stockbridge Land Records, and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John A. Salerno and Katherine Trimble by Warranty Deed of Elizabeth E. Lake dated February 8, 1995, and recorded in Book 51 at Page 543 of the Stockbridge Land Records, and more particularly described as follows: Being Lot 42 at Timber Hawk at Riverbend in Stockbridge, Vermont, as shown on the Timber Hawk at Riverbend Master Plan with an original date of December 29, 1975, revised November 22, 1976, and filed in the Stockbridge, Vermont Town Clerk's office November 30, 1976 at Page 30 in Map Book 1 and Timber Hawk at Riverbend Site Plan with an original date of February 6, 1976, revised November 22, 1976 and filed in the Stockbridge, Vermont Town Clerk's office November 30, 1976, in the Map Book at Page 31, to which reference may be had. Being part and parcel of the lands and premises conveyed to Hawk Mountain Corporation by deed of Raymond La Rock and Majoried M. La Rock dated September 7, 1968, and recorded in Book 33, Page 95 of the Stockbridge, Vermont, Land Records. Further, giving and granting unto said Grantees, their heirs and assigns, the following: 1. A right-of-way, in common with the Grantor and others, over and upon the road leading from the Town Highway to the premises herein conveyed, until such time as said right-of-way is accepted as a Town Highway by the Town of Stockbridge. Provided that, Hawk Mountain Corporation reserves for itself, its successors and assigns, the following: 1. The exclusive right to regulate the installation, location and placement of antennae for the reception of television, radio or other electrical transmissions. 2. This conveyance is made subject to easements located at the discretion of the Grantor for power line purposes and for all utilities, over ground and under ground, both presently existing and to be installed in the future, as well as an easement for cooperative water wells, pumps and lines, and an easement for cooperative sewage disposal pumps and lines, and the right of entry upon the land and premises hereby conveyed for the purposes of drilling, installing, repairing and maintaining said power lines, doing no unnecessary or permanent damage to the subject lands and premises. 3. The within conveyed lands and premises are subject to a Declaration of Protective Covenants dated April 7, 1976, and recorded in Book 34, Pages 442 through 444 of the said Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 12, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
