STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 185-4-17 WRCV JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. JASON PRAMATARIS AND ALYCIA PRAMATARIS AKA ALLYCIA PRAMATARIS OCCUPANTS OF: 97 Olive Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 10, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jason Pramataris and Allycia Pramataris to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bank of England, dated August 31, 2015 and recorded in Book 554 Page 143 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bank of England to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated August 17, 2016 and recorded in Book 568 Page 256 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 97 Olive Street, Springfield, Vermont on April 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Meaning and intending to mortgage a certain parcel of property with an address of or identified as 97 Olive Street in Springfield, Vermont and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jason Pramataris and Alycia Pramataris, husband and wife by Warranty Deed of Andrew S. Metell dated August 31, 2015, and to be recorded immediately prior hereto in the Springfield Land Records and further described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Andrew S. Metell by warranty deed of Mark E. Morse dated November 19, 2010 and recorded in Book 474 at Page 344 of the Springfield Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above mentioned deed and the record thereof and the deeds therein referred to for a further and more particular description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 12, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.