STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 300-5-18 Rdcv KILLINGTON GRAND HOTEL AND ) CROWN CLUB OWNERS’ ASS’N, ) ) Plaintiff, ) ) v. ) ) CLIFFORD MEVS, TERESA LEMMA, ) and KEYBANK, N.A. ) ) Defendants. ) NOTICE OF SALE REGARDING PROPERTY KNOWN AS RESIDENTIAL UNIT 156/158, USE PERIOD II OF THE KILLINGTON GRAND HOTEL, LOCATED AT 228 EAST MOUNTAIN ROAD, KILLINGTON, VERMONT By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale Provision contained in the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale of the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit, Docket No. 300-5-18 Rdcv in the matter of Killington Grand Hotel and Crown Club Owners’ Association v. Clifford Mevs, Teresa Lemma and Key Bank, N.A. dated January 10, 2019, a copy of which is attached, for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction in the Gateway Conference Room at the Killington Grand Hotel (the “premises”), located at 228 East Mountain Road, Killington, Vermont at 10:00 a.m. on February 22, 2019. The premises being foreclosed upon herein is known as real property located at the Killington Grand Hotel Unit 156/158, Use Period II, and is the same property conveyed to Clifford Mevs and Teresa Lemma pursuant to a Warranty Deed from Grand Summit Resort Properties, Inc. dated February 25, 1998 and recorded April 1, 1998 in Book 165, Page 364 of the Town of Killington Land Records. The property is more particularly described as follows: Use Period II in Unit 156/158 (the “Interval Ownership Interest”) at THE GRAND SUMMIT RESORT HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER, KILLINGTON (formerly referred to as The Killington Grand Hotel and Crown Club), an interval ownership condominium established in accordance with the Vermont Condominium Act, Chapter 15, of Title 27 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated, as amended, together with an undivided 0.0039% interest in all appurtenant rights, Common Elements and Limited Common Elements, all as more particularly described in the Declaration of Condominium, THE GRAND SUMMIT RESORT HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER, KILLINGTON, dated February 25, 1998, and recorded in the Sherburne Land Records in Book 163, Page 344 (the “Declaration”), and as delineated on the lot plan filed in Map No. 98002, Locator No. 611A in the Sherburne Land Records, and the floor plans filed in Map No. 98003-10, Locator No. ___, in the Sherburne Land Records. Further granting unto Grantee and Grantee’s heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, and reserving to Grantor and its successors and assigns, those rights of way, easements, rights, interests, and reserved rights set forth in the Killington Grand Hotel and Crown Club at Killington (now known as THE GRAND SUMMIT RESORT HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER, KILLINGTON) Declaration of Easements, Covenants, and Conditions dated September 25, 1997, and recorded in the Sherburne Land Records in Book 159, Page 102. Said Interval Ownership Interest is conveyed subject to and with the benefits of all of the terms, provisions, conditions, restrictions, easements, covenants, obligations, reservations and encumbrances contained or referred to in said Declaration, said lot plan and floor plans, and said Declaration of Easements, all of which are incorporated herein, as the same may be amended or modified from time to time. The Interval Interest is intended for residential use all as more particularly set forth in and limited by the referenced Declaration of Condominium and Declaration of Easements, Covenants and Conditions. The premises are subject to the terms and provisions of Vermont Land Use Permit 1RO813; Vermont Subdivision Permit No. EC-1-1637; Town of Sherburne Planning Commission Site Plan Review Permit No. 97-006; and Town of Sherburne Planning Commission Planned Unit Development Permit No. 97-005. The Interval Interest is a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Grand Summit Resort Properties, Inc. by Killington, Ltd. by deed dated September 25, 1997 and recorded in the Sherburne Land Records at Book 159, Page 96. The property is being foreclosed pursuant to: The Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership Interests for the Grand Summit Resort Hotel and Conference Center, Killington, currently known as the Killington Grand Hotel and Crown Club Owners’ Association dated February 25, 1998 and the Vermont Common Interest Ownership Act, Chapter 17 of Title 27A of the Vermont State Statutes. TERMS OF SALE: At the sale, the successful bidder(s) is required to deposit a minimum of ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) of the bid amount, with the remainder due either within twenty (20) days after the bid is accepted or within ten (10) days after the confirmation of sale by the Court, whichever is later, or a date mutually acceptable to the Plaintiff and the Buyer(s). The successful bidder(s) will be required to sign a “no contingency” purchase and sale agreement. For more information and details of sale, review the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure. The Property shall be sold subject to all state and local permits together with any and all other restrictions of record, which include rights of way, easements, covenants, conditions and restrictions. Potential buyers are responsible for understanding all restrictions applicable to the sale of the Property and conducting due diligence. The Property shall be sold “as is” with no representations or warranties including the compliance or validity of state and local permits. REDEMPTION: Clifford Mevs, Teresa Lemma and Key Bank, N.A. are entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due to the Killington Grand Hotel and Crown Club Owners’ Association, including all costs and expenses of the sale, plus all amounts owed pursuant to the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale. Sale to be conducted by Vermont licensed auctioneer All inquiries please contact: Robert Prozzo Prozzo Auction Gallery 207 North Main Street Rutland, VT 05701 (802) 773-2691 Attorneys for Seller: Heather Z. Cooper, Esq. Facey Goss & McPhee P.C. P.O. Box 578 Rutland, VT 05702 (802) 773-3300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.