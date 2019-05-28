STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Windsor Unit Docket No. 119-3-19 Wrcv KITTREDGE MORTGAGE ) CORPORATION, ) Plaintiff ) ) vs. ) ) HARVEY G. PARKER and the ) ESTATE OF TAMMY A. RILEY, and ) Occupants residing at 43 Lee Way, ) Andover, VT, ) Defendants ) SUMMONS AND ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: HARVEY G. PARKER and ESTATE OF TAMMY A. RILEY 1. You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon defendants, an answer to Plaintiff’s Complaint For Foreclosure in the above action, within 41 days after the first publication of this Summons, which is May 28, 2019. Your answer must be filed with the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Unit, Civil Division, 12 The Green, Woodstock, VT 05091. 2. Plaintiff’s action is a Complaint For Foreclosure against real property located at 43 Lee Way in Andover, Windsor County, Vermont, originally held by defendants. A copy of the Complaint For Foreclosure is on file and may be obtained from the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Unit, Civil Division. 3. It appearing from the affidavit duly filed in the above-entitled action that service cannot not be made with due diligence by any of the methods prescribed in V.R.C.P.4(d) through (f) inclusive, it is hereby ORDERED that service of the above process shall be made upon Defendants Harvey G. Parker and the Estate of Tammy A. Riley, by publication pursuant to V.R.C.P. 4(d)(1) and 4(g). This order shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks on May 28, 2019 and June 4, 2019 in the Rutland Herald, a newspaper of general circulation in Windsor County, Vermont, and a copy of this order shall be served upon defendant Harvey Parker’s sister. 4. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 5. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT GIVE YOUR WRITTEN ANSWER TO THE COURT. If you do not Answer within 41 days and file it with the Court, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. 6. YOU MUST MAKE ANY CLAIMS AGAINST THE PLAINTIFF IN YOUR REPLY. Your Answer must state any related legal claims you have against the Plaintiff. Your claims against the Plaintiff are called Counter claims. If you do not make your Counterclaims in writing in your Answer, you may not be able to bring them up at all. Even if you have insurance and the insurance company will defend you, you must still file any Counterclaims you may have. 7. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get help from a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you should ask the court clerk for information about places where you can get free legal help. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still give the Court a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. SO ORDERED this 16th day of May, 2019. /s/_________________________________ JUDGE, VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.