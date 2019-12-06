STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 652-11-18 RDCV LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC v. KERRY L. BETTIS OCCUPANTS OF: 541 Hier Road, West Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 19, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kerry L. Bettis to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for PHH Mortgage Company, dated September 24, 2010 and recorded in Book 139 Page 729 of the land records of the Town of Clarendon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for PHH Mortgage Company to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC dated October 25, 2018 and recorded in Book 156 Page 100 of the land records of the Town of Clarendon for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 541 Hier Road, West Rutland, Vermont on January 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kerry L. Bettis and Shawna L. Eastman-Lane by Warranty Deed of Greig A. Costantino dated April 12, 2007 and recorded on April 16, 2007 in Book 129 at Pages 382-384 of the Town of Clarendon Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Greig A. Costantino by Limited Warranty Deed of Federal National Mortgage Association dated October 14, 2002 and recorded in Book 109 at Page 128 of the of the Town of Clarendon Land Records and more particularly therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Federal National Mortgage Association by deed of IndyMac Bank, FSB dated October 10, 2002 and recorded in Book 109 at Pages 126-127 of the Town of Clarendon Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises acquired by IndyMac Bank, FSB, by virtue of a Certificate of Non-Redemption and certified Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure in a cause entitled: IndyMac Bank, FSB v. Keyes, Rutland Superior Court Docket No. S0389-01 ReOf, which Certificate is dated February 21, 2002 and recorded in Volume 105, page 173 of the Clarendon Land Records, and being further described in the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure attached thereto as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Mary J. Keyes by Warranty Deed of Clarence O. Dansro, Sr., Gertrude M. Dansro and Clarence O. Dansro, Jr. dated March 10, 2000 and recorded March 13, 2000 in Volume 97, Page 422-425 of the Clarendon Town Land Records, and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Clarence O. Dansro, Sr., Gertrude M. Dansro and Clarence O. Dansro, Jr. by Quit Claim Deed of Clarence O. Dansro dated April 30, 1985 and recorded in Book 53, Page 452 of the Town of Clarendon Land Records, and more particularly described follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Clarence O. Dansro by Warranty Deed of Henry H. Eddy dated September 3, 1964 and recorded in Book 32, Page 257 of the Town of Clarendon Land Records. Beginning at the North-east corner of land formerly of George R. Davis, but not supposed to belong to Lamphere and in the westerly line of the highway leading Northerly from the Lamphere house and running thence Northerly on said highway two hundred and forty feet to land formerly of Charles P. Stafford, but now supposed to belong to Hier; thence Westerly along said Hier’s South line one hundred and ten feet to a corner and Southerly along said Hier's east line two hundred and ten feet to said Lamphere's north line; and thence Easterly along said Lamphere's North line one hundred and forty feet to the place of beginning. Reference is made to the Quitclaim Deed of Shawn L. Eastman-Lane to Kerry L. Bettis of even date and to he recorded concurrently herewith in the Clarendon Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 1, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.