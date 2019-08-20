STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Civil Division Rutland Unit Docket No. 99-2-18 Rdcv LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC. Plaintiff, v. MICHAEL COMTOIS SERVICE MASTER BY ELLIS OCCUPANT residing at 105 Bellevue Ave Rutland, VT 05701 Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE According to the terms and conditions of the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale (the “Order”) in the matter of Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Michael Comtois, et al., Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, 99-2-18 Rdcv, foreclosing a mortgage given by Michael Comtois to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for People’s United Bank, dated November 20th, 2009 and recorded in Volume 584 at Page 620 of the Rutland VT City Clerk’s Office Land Records, presently held by the Plaintiff, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., via a Assignment of Mortgage Agreement dated January 10th, 2018, the real estate with an address of 105 Bellevue Ave Rutland, Vermont 05701 will be sold at public auction at 10:00 AM on September 24th, 2019 at the location of the Property. Property Description. The Property to be sold is all and the same land and premises described in the Mortgage, and further described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Michael Tyler Comtois, a single person, by Trista A. Comtois and Michael T. Comtois, formerly a married couple, by QuitClaim Deed dated April 19, 2018 and of record at Book 673, Page 935 of the City of Rutland Land Records, and more particularly described as follows; Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Michael T. Comtois and Trista A. Comtois, husband and wife, by Karen A. White by Warranty Deed dated November 20, 2009, of record at Volume 584, Page 617 of the City of Rutland Land Records, and more particularly described as follows; Being all and the same lands and premises as were conveyed to Karen A. White by Warranty Deed of Barry L. Carroll (a/k/a Barry Carroll) and Deborah A. Carroll (a/k/a Deborah Carroll), husband and wife, dated August 26, 2005 and recorded in Book 510 at Page 765 of the City of Rutland Land Records, and more particularly described as follows; Beginning at an iron post in the West line of Bellevue Avenue at the Northeasterly corner of land of Ferdinand E. Catozzi and wife to the Easterly line of land supposed to be owned by Hiram N. Kilburn; thence Southerly along the East line of said land of said Kilburn fifty (50) feet to the Northwest corner of said land of said Catozzi and wife; and thence Easterly along the North line of said land of said Catozzi and wife to the place of beginning. Terms of Sale. The Property shall be sold "AS IS WHERE IS", to the highest bidder for cash or wire funds only. The sale of the Property is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit. The Property is sold subject to unpaid taxes, municipal assessments, and superior liens, if any. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Mortgage Property Deposit. $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of auction, with the balance due at closing. The balance of the purchase price for the Property shall be due and payable within the latter of 10 days from the date of confirmation of said sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit, or 45 days from the date of public auction. If the balance of the purchase price is not paid within the period set forth herein, the deposit shall be forfeited and shall be retained by the Plaintiff herein as agreed liquidation damages and the Property may be offered to the next highest bidder still interested in the Property. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the Property at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale or inquire at Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel, LLP at 518-786-9069. Dated: July 17th, 2019. ______________x________________ Christopher M. Daudelin, Esq. Attorney for the Plaintiff
