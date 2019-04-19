STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 520-9-18 RDCV LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC v. CATHERINE J. MOORE OCCUPANTS OF: 2804 Tinmouth Road, Danby VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 28, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Catherine J. Moore and the late Douglas J. Moore to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for KeyBank National Association, dated July 30, 2010 and recorded in Book 89 Page 305 of the land records of the Town of Danby, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for KeyBank National Association to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC dated July 6, 2018 and recorded in Book 104 Page 82 of the land records of the Town of Danby for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2804 Tinmouth Road, Danby, Vermont on May 15, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bryan J. Hogle and Sara J. Hogle by Quitclaim Deed of Bryan J. Hogle and Sara J. Hogle, f/k/a Sara J. Schoeck, dated October 18, 2004 and recorded on October 28, 2004 in Book 73 at Page 455 of the Danby Land Records. It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bryan J. Hogle and Sara J. Schoeck by Warranty Deed of Russell R. Raw and Darcy S. Razo, dated June 25, 2001 and recorded on July 2, 2001 in Book 62 at Page 38 of the Danby Land Records. It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Russell R. Razo and Darcy S. Raw by Warranty Deed of Joseph T. Cassidy and Kathleen J. Cassidy, dated October 30, 1998 and recorded on November 3, 1998 in Book 56 at Page 449 of the Danby Land Records, and being more particularly described therein as follows: Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Joseph T. Cassidy by Warranty Deed dated October 31, 1980 of John Abbott and Barbara Abbott which deed was recorded in Book 34 at Page 100 of the Danby Land Records on October 31, 1980. Said premises are described therein as follows. “ Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed of Ann R. McGill, widow, to John Abbott and Barbara Abbott, husband and wife, dated October 31, 1977 and recorded in the Danby Land Records in Book 03, at Page 30, and described as follows . “ ‘ A parcel of land located on the easterly side of the highway leading from Danby Four Corners to Tinmouth, bounded and described as follows: Beginning at an iron pipe set in the ground in the line of a stone wall on the easterly side of said highway, said pipe being situated 990 feet, more or less, northerly from a highway bridge over a brook, and marking the southwesterly corner of the parcel herein conveyed; thence running northerly along the easterly side of said highway, marked by a stone wall 345 feet, more or less, to an iron pipe corner; thence S 72° 15’ E along lands now or formerly owned by Luders Marine Construction Corporation of Vermont 1573 feet to a stake located 41 feet southerly from an iron pipe in the southerly end of a stone wall marking the northwest corner of the “Propagation Lot” so-called; thence S 19° 30’ W along lands of Luders Marine Construction Corporation of Vermont on the east (being along the easterly line of the “Propagation Lot’) 213 feet to an iron pipe N 72° 15’ W along the northerly line of premises being conveyed by Grantors to Held 976 feet to a point marked by an “x” on a rock located in the center of a brook 120 feet, more or less, to another rock marked by an “x” which is also located in the center line of the stream; thence 72° 15’ W along the premises being conveyed to the Held 671 to an iron pipe marking the place of beginning. Containing 10+ acres. Including all right of the Grantors in and to the center of the highway abutting said parcel on the West. Portions of the description for the above described premises were obtained from a sketch make by Don Lewis, Registered Surveyor, of Rupert, Vermont (sketch done on April 1974) and from a survey description made by Hugh T. Putnam, Jr., Register Surveyor of Manchester, Vermont dated August 1972 done for Luders Marine Construction Corporation of Vermont. Subject to an easement granted to Central Vermont Public Service Corporation and Continental Telephone Company of Vermont by Grantors herein dated October 5, 1972 and recorded in Book 31 at page 345 of the Danby Land Records. ‘” Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 20, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
