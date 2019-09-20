STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 147-2-18 RDCV LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC v. JONATHAN PIERCE AND DARICA C. PIERCE OCCUPANTS OF: 175 Summit Road, Mount Holly VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 14, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jonathan Pierce and Darica C. Pierce to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Coldwell Banker Mortgage, dated January 19, 2012 and recorded in Book 81 Page 26 of the land records of the Town of Mount Holly, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Coldwell Banker Mortgage to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC dated January 4, 2019 and recorded in Book 94 Page 43 of the land records of the Town of Mount Holly for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 175 Summit Road, Mount Holly, Vermont on October 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Patricia L. Monachino, Trustee to Jonathan G. Pierce and Darica C. Pierce dated January 17, 2012 and to be recorded in the Mount Holly Land Records and all the more particularly described as follows: All of the same lands and premises as were conveyed to Leonard J. Monachino and Patricia L. Monachino, husband and wife, co-trustees of the Leonard J, Monachino and Patricia L. Monachino Revocable Living Trust dated July 13, 2009, recorded in the Mount Holly Land Records dated August 10, 2009 and recorded in Book 76, Pages 106-107, on August 13, 2009. And also being the same land and premises conveyed to Leonard S. Monachino and Patricia L. Monachino, husband and wife, by Quit-Claim Deed of Patricia Lee Monachino (aka Patricia Lee Monachimo) dated December 5, 2008, and recorded in the Mount Holly Town Land Records at Book 74, Page 581 on December 9, 2008, The lands and premises conveyed herein are more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Helen M. Schoenemann and Patricia Lee Monachino, as tenants with the right of survivorship, by Quit-Claim Deed of Helen M. Schoenemann, a widow, dated December 15, 1998, and recorded in the Mount Holly Land Records at Book 53, Pages 697-698 on December 21, 1998, and described in said Deed as: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Russell A. Schoenemann (now deceased) and Helen M. Schoenemann, husband and wife, also known as Russell A. Sherman and Helen M. Sherman, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Edward M. Dunnigan and Dorothy A. Dunnigan, husband and wife, dated August 13, 1971 and recorded August 19, 1971, in Book 30, Page 414 of the Mount Holly Land Records, and in said deed described as follows: A portion of the same lands and premises as conveyed to the herein grantors by Administrator's Deed of Wallace C. Schinoski, Administrator of the James D. Todriff Estate, dated the 19th day of June, 1963 and recorded in Book 28, Pages 270 and 271 of the Mount Holly Land Records and Allen Devereux, Administrator of the Josephine Todriff Estate dated the 19th day of June, 1963 and recorded in Book 28, Pages 269 and 270 of the Mount Holly Land Records. The lands and premises herein conveyed may be further described as follows, viz: Parcel No. 1: Starting at a point on the northerly side of the Old Turnpike Road so-called, which point is marked by an iron pin driven — into the ground and marks the boundary between lands now or formerly of Ernest Moore and the parcel herein conveyed, thence running northeasterly in a straight line a distance of 297.5 feet more or less to an iron pin driven in the ground, thence turning and running westerly a distance of 636 feet more or less along lands now or formerly of Harry Colburn and the grantor herein to an iron pin driven in the ground, thence turning and running southerly in a straight line a distance of j (sic) 297.5 feet more or less to a telephone pole (Number 631/5) on the northerly side of the Old Turnpike Road so-called, thence turning and running easterly along said roadway a distance of 636 feet more or less to the point of beginning; said to contain three acres more or less. Also, meaning to convey the right to use that certain spring on lands now or formerly of Ernest Moore and located easterly of the lands and premises herein conveyed. Parcel No. 2: A parcel of land with gargage (sic.] situated thereon across the road from parcel No. 1 herein conveyed and further described as follows; starting at a point on the southerly side of the Old Turnpike Road so-called, said point being marked by a pin driven in the ground and thence running southerly in a straight line a distance of 209 feet more or less to a pin driven in the ground, thence turning and running easterly in a straight line a distance of 209 feet more or less to a pin driven in the ground, thence turning and running northerly in a straight line a distance of 209 feet more or less to a pin driven in the ground thence turning and running westerly in a straight line and along the Old Turnpike Road so-called a distance of 209 feet more or less to a pin driven in the ground and the point of beginning; containing one acre more or less, This conveyance is made subject to pole line rights-of-way." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 5, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
