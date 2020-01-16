STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Civil Division Rutland Unit Docket No. 424-7-18 Rdcv LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC Plaintiff, v. GERARD SPENCER PRUE DEIRDRE M. PRUE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE OCCUPANT residing at 839 Houghton Lane Bennington, VT 05201 Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE According to the terms and conditions of the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale (the “Order”) in the matter of Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Gerard Spencer Prue, et al., Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, 424-7-18 Rdcv, foreclosing one mortgage given by Gerard Spencer Prue and Deirdre M. Prue, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lender, dated May 30, 2008 and recorded in Book 455, Page 29 of the Bennington VT Town Clerk’s Office Land Records, presently held by the Plaintiff, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., via Assignment of Mortgage Agreement November 12, 2010 respectively, the real estate with an address of 839 Houghton Lake, Bennington, VT 05201 will be sold at public auction at 11:00 am on February 19, 2020 at the location of the Property. Property Description. The Property to be sold is all and the same land and premises described in the Mortgage, and further described as follows: Being the same lands and premises as were conveyed to Gerard S. Prue and Jacquelin R. Buck (n/k/a Jacquelin R. Prue) by Warranty Deed of George H. Daley and Rita C. Daley dated July 2, 1987 and recorded July 6, 1987 in Book 0-266 at Page 197 of the Bennington, Vermont Land Records and therein described as follows: “Being the same lands and premises transferred to Grantors herein by Warranty Deed of Richard L. Sumner or Beatrice W. Sumner 18 March 1983 Book 0-241 P. 141 and therein described as follows: “Being the same lands and premises conveyed to these Grantors by Warranty Deed of Monument Real Estate dated July 31, 1972 and recorded in Book 0-198 at Page 229 of the Land Records of the Town of Bennington, Vermont. “Also being the same lands and premises conveyed to these Grantors by a Warranty Deed of Monument Real Estate dated 7 March 1973 and recorded 8 March 1973 in the Land Records of the Town of Bennington in Book 0-201 at Page 152, which deed was issued to correct the deed in Book 0-198 at Page 229, and said corrective deed setting forth the following description: “Beginning at an iron pipe driven into the ground at or near the southerly boundary line of the right of way for Town Road 109 at a point in the easterly line of lands of the Grantor; thence running southerly along a stonewall marking the easterly boundary line of lands of the Grantor, a distance estimated to be 447 feet to an iron pipe driven into the ground; thence running westerly through lands of the Grantor, a distance of 195 feet, to an iron pipe driven into the ground at a point approximately 4 feet easterly of an existing roadway, then running northerly through land of the Grantor approximately parallel to the roadway a distance of 447 feet to an iron pipe driven in the ground at or near the southerly boundary line of the right of way for Town Road 109; thence running easterly along the highway right of way of approximately 195 feet to the place of beginning. “There is included in this conveyance all of the Grantor’s right, title, and interest in and to lands lying between the last described boundary line and the center line of the highway right of way”. Terms of Sale. The Property shall be sold "AS IS WHERE IS", to the highest bidder for cash or wire funds only. The sale of the Property is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit. The Property is sold subject to unpaid taxes, municipal assessments, and superior liens, if any. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Mortgage Property Deposit. $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of auction, with the balance due at closing. The balance of the purchase price for the Property shall be due and payable within the latter of 10 days from the date of confirmation of said sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit, or 45 days from the date of public auction. If the balance of the purchase price is not paid within the period set forth herein, the deposit shall be forfeited and shall be retained by the Plaintiff herein as agreed liquidation damages and the Property may be offered to the next highest bidder still interested in the Property. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the Property at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale or inquire at Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel, LLP at 518-786-9069. Dated: January 6, 2020 /s/______________________________ Daniel N. Young, Esq. Attorney for the Plaintiff
