Legal Clerical Assistants VERMONT STATE COURTS Looking to enter the legal world and make a difference? $17.49 per hour, Limited-Service full-time positions. The Judicial branch of state government is rapidly expanding. Now hiring 15 or more two-year positions at locations across the state. Openings in Rutland, Burlington, St.Albans, White River Junction, , Newport, Brattleboro, Bennington, Middlebury, Hyde Park, Montpelier, St Johnsbury. We offer a competitive rate with top-notch health, dental, paid time off and pension. The successful candidate has 2 years general office experience, be a team player, good communicator, able to use technology, organized, and seeking a prestigious and professional atmosphere. For a more detailed description and how to apply see https://www.vermontjudiciary.org/employment-opportunities/staff-openings
