LEGAL NOTICE Closing of DeBonis, Wright & Carris, PC Law Practice W. Tracy Carris Law Practice Arbor Title & Abstract Co Inc. Notice is hereby given that the following law practices and providers of legal services located at 226 Main Street in Poultney, Vermont are now closed: DeBonis, Wright & Carris, PC Law Practice W. Tracy Carris Law Practice Arbor Title & Abstract Co Inc. Any and all other known client files still held by these law practices remain in its offices located at 226 Main Street, Poultney, Vermont 05764. Any person or entity who seeks to obtain a file and is authorized to do so may pick up the file(s) at the 226 Main Street, Poultney offices between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on February 7, 2022 through February 11, 2022. Please make an appointment to do so, as provided below, if possible. Note that the Rutland District Probate Court is in the process of assuming custody of all original estate documents, including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives previously stored in this office. The Rutland District Probate Court is located at 83 Center Street, Rutland, Vermont. Finally, by Order of the Vermont Supreme Court, any files, documents and other materials currently stored or located at the 226 Main Street, Poultney, Vermont premises that are not retrieved or deposited with the Rutland District Probate Court as provided and within the time frames set forth above, will be destroyed starting no later than March 14, 2022. Please contact me, the court-appointed Trustee for the above law practices and providers of legal services, if you have questions or wish to arrange for an appointment to pick up a file or other documents at the 226 Main Street Poultney office during the February 7, 2022-February 11, 2022 period. F. Rendol Barlow, Court Appointed Trustee Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP P.O. Drawer 351 111 South Pleasant Street Middlebury, Vermont 05753 802 388-6356 frbarlow@langrock.com
