LEGAL NOTICE METTAWEE SCHOOL DISTRICT At its meeting on September 13, 2021, the Mettawee School District will be adopting the following policies: Global Ends (1.0), Executive Limitations (2.1 – 2.8), Board Management Delegation (3.0 – 3.4), and Governance Process (4.0 – 4.7). Upon adoption of the new policies, the following policies will be rescinded: Complaints (LP1), Kindergarten Entrance (LP4), Role of Board Chairperson (LP5), Superintendent Communications (LP6), Tuition Payments for Secondary Students (LP7), Financial Management (LP8), Search and Seizure of Students by School Personnel (LP9), Community Use of School Facilities (LP10), Board Superintendent Relationship (LP11), Board Governing Style (LP12), Board Member Code of Conduct (LP13), Bloodborne Pathogens (LP14), Educational Support System (LP15), Student Conduct and Discipline (LP16), Security (LP17). The remaining policies will be: All current Vermont State Mandated policies as well as local policies – LP02 – Driver’s Education and LP03 – Enrollment of Non-Resident Students. The meeting will start at approximately 6:30PM at the Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet, Vermont. Anyone wishing to review a copy of the policy prior to the meeting may contact the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union office at 362-2452.
